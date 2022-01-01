Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taquitos in Tacoma

Tacoma restaurants that serve taquitos

Item pic

 

Coopers Food and Drink

5928 N 26th St, Tacoma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Taquitos$11.00
House-made slow roasted pork, wrapped and mixed with mozzarella cheese. Served up pico de gallo and guac
More about Coopers Food and Drink
Item pic

SALADS

Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar

4102 South 56th St, Tacoma

Avg 4.2 (5998 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Taquitos App$8.99
Taquitos de papa$10.49
Cheesey potato rolled taquitos with corn and poblanos.
More about Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar
CHICKEN TAQUITOS image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

5314 176th St E., Tacoma

Avg 4.6 (7385 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHICKEN TAQUITOS$12.25
Made from scratch with seasoned chicken, cheddar cheese, diced red onions and cilantro wrapped in a flour tortilla then topped with green onions, tomatoes and cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream, housemade guacamole & salsa.
More about Hops n Drops
Brewers Row image

BURRITOS • TACOS

Brewers Row

3205 N 26th St, Tacoma

Avg 4.6 (645 reviews)
Takeout
Egg Taquito$5.50
Soft flour tortilla rolled up with jack cheese and scrambled eggs.
Carne Taquito$7.75
Soft flour tortilla rolled up with jack cheese, scrambled eggs, pico de gallo salsa, and carne asada.
Carnitas Taquito$6.75
Soft flour tortilla rolled up with jack cheese, scrambled eggs, pico de gallo salsa, and carnitas.
More about Brewers Row

