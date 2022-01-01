Taquitos in Tacoma
Tacoma restaurants that serve taquitos
Coopers Food and Drink
5928 N 26th St, Tacoma
|Taquitos
|$11.00
House-made slow roasted pork, wrapped and mixed with mozzarella cheese. Served up pico de gallo and guac
Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar
4102 South 56th St, Tacoma
|Taquitos App
|$8.99
|Taquitos de papa
|$10.49
Cheesey potato rolled taquitos with corn and poblanos.
Hops n Drops
5314 176th St E., Tacoma
|CHICKEN TAQUITOS
|$12.25
Made from scratch with seasoned chicken, cheddar cheese, diced red onions and cilantro wrapped in a flour tortilla then topped with green onions, tomatoes and cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream, housemade guacamole & salsa.
Brewers Row
3205 N 26th St, Tacoma
|Egg Taquito
|$5.50
Soft flour tortilla rolled up with jack cheese and scrambled eggs.
|Carne Taquito
|$7.75
Soft flour tortilla rolled up with jack cheese, scrambled eggs, pico de gallo salsa, and carne asada.
|Carnitas Taquito
|$6.75
Soft flour tortilla rolled up with jack cheese, scrambled eggs, pico de gallo salsa, and carnitas.