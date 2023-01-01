Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Teriyaki bento in
Tacoma
/
Tacoma
/
Teriyaki Bento
Tacoma restaurants that serve teriyaki bento
Joy Teriyaki
1905 Bridgeport Way W, Unit 100, University Place
No reviews yet
Chicken Teriyaki Bento
$23.99
More about Joy Teriyaki
Happy Teriyaki
12154 Pacific Ave S, Tacoma
No reviews yet
Beef Teriyaki Bento
$25.99
Chicken Teriyaki Bento
$23.99
Choose your accompanying entree + served with 5 pcs gyoza!
More about Happy Teriyaki
Browse other tasty dishes in Tacoma
Clams
Chicken Salad
Quesadillas
Chicken Katsu
Hot Chocolate
Mozzarella Sticks
Carne Asada
Garlic Bread
More near Tacoma to explore
Puyallup
Avg 4.5
(24 restaurants)
Kent
Avg 4.3
(19 restaurants)
Gig Harbor
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Gig Harbor
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Auburn
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Vashon
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Lacey
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
Bonney Lake
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Port Orchard
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Olympia
Avg 4.3
(33 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(658 restaurants)
Bremerton
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
Port Angeles
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Oak Harbor
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
Mount Vernon
No reviews yet
Washington
Avg 4.4
(779 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(253 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(314 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(414 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(162 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(296 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston