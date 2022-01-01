Teriyaki salmon in Tacoma
Tacoma restaurants that serve teriyaki salmon
More about Trapper's Sushi Co.
Trapper's Sushi Co.
3120 6th Ave, Tacoma
|*Teriyaki Salmon
|$20.00
Grilled fresh salmon fillet served with
Trapper’s special recipe teriyaki sauce.
More about Trapper's Sushi Co.
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • GRILL
Trapper's Sushi Co.
323 Garfield Street S., Tacoma
|*Teriyaki Salmon
|$20.00
Grilled fresh salmon fillet served with
Trapper’s special recipe teriyaki sauce.
|GF - Teriyaki Salmon
|$20.00
Grilled salmon with gluten free teriyaki sauce.
|GF - Teriyaki Steak & Salmon
|$23.50
5 oz. top sirloin and grilled salmon served with gluten free teriyaki sauce.