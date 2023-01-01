Tortas in Tacoma
Tacoma restaurants that serve tortas
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Matador - Tacoma
721 Pacific Ave, Tacoma
|Torta Ahogada
|$16.00
Torta ahogada (drowned sandwich) originated in Guadalajara, Mexico. Our version uses crispy carnitas covered in jack cheese and pickled hibiscus onions. The torta is then covered with 6 fl.oz of chile-tomato sauce and drizzled with garlic crema.
BURRITOS • TACOS
Brewers Row
3205 N 26th St, Tacoma
|Chorizo Torta
|$8.25
caramelized onions, SOB slaw, chiles en escabeche, tapatio aioli, chorizo verde
|Pollo Torta
|$8.50
caramelized onions, SOB slaw, chiles en escabeche, tapatio aioli, pollo
|Yaka Torta
|$8.00
caramelized onions, SOB slaw, chiles en escabeche, tapatio aioli, yaka