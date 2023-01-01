Tortas in Tacoma

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Matador - Tacoma

721 Pacific Ave, Tacoma

Avg 4.3 (1932 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Torta Ahogada$16.00
Torta ahogada (drowned sandwich) originated in Guadalajara, Mexico. Our version uses crispy carnitas covered in jack cheese and pickled hibiscus onions. The torta is then covered with 6 fl.oz of chile-tomato sauce and drizzled with garlic crema.
More about The Matador - Tacoma
BURRITOS • TACOS

Brewers Row

3205 N 26th St, Tacoma

Avg 4.6 (645 reviews)
Takeout
Chorizo Torta$8.25
caramelized onions, SOB slaw, chiles en escabeche, tapatio aioli, chorizo verde
Pollo Torta$8.50
caramelized onions, SOB slaw, chiles en escabeche, tapatio aioli, pollo
Yaka Torta$8.00
caramelized onions, SOB slaw, chiles en escabeche, tapatio aioli, yaka
More about Brewers Row

