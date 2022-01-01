Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tostadas in Tacoma

Tacoma restaurants
Tacoma restaurants that serve tostadas

SALADS

Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar

4102 South 56th St, Tacoma

Avg 4.2 (5998 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Tostada$6.95
For all our amigos 12 and under. Comes with one side
More about Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Matador

721 Pacific Ave, Tacoma

Avg 4.3 (1932 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Green Chorizo & Watermelon Tostada$13.00
These tostadas are a great balance of sweet and savory. The green chorizo is flavored with oregano, cilantro, and epazote along with garlic and cumin.
More about The Matador
BURRITOS • TACOS

Brewers Row

3205 N 26th St, Tacoma

Avg 4.6 (645 reviews)
Takeout
Street Corn Tostadas$10.25
3 crispy corn tortillas with black beans, jack cheese, frisee, roasted corn, heirloom tomatoes, pickled peppers and cotija.
More about Brewers Row

Gig Harbor

