Tostadas in Tacoma
Tacoma restaurants that serve tostadas
More about Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar
SALADS
Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar
4102 South 56th St, Tacoma
|Kids Tostada
|$6.95
For all our amigos 12 and under. Comes with one side
More about The Matador
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Matador
721 Pacific Ave, Tacoma
|Green Chorizo & Watermelon Tostada
|$13.00
These tostadas are a great balance of sweet and savory. The green chorizo is flavored with oregano, cilantro, and epazote along with garlic and cumin.