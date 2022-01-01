Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Volcano rolls in Tacoma

Tacoma restaurants
Tacoma restaurants that serve volcano rolls

*Volcano Roll image

 

Trapper's Sushi Co.

3120 6th Ave, Tacoma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
*Volcano Roll$15.50
Spicy tuna, cream cheese, jalapeno & cucumber fried in tempura and covered in avocado, topped with sweet chili sauce, warrior sauce, teriyaki & green onion.
More about Trapper's Sushi Co.
*Volcano Roll image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • GRILL

Trapper's Sushi Co.

323 Garfield Street S., Tacoma

Avg 4 (870 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
*Volcano Roll$15.50
Spicy tuna, cream cheese, jalapeno & cucumber fried in tempura and covered in avocado, topped with sweet chili sauce, warrior sauce, teriyaki & green onion.
More about Trapper's Sushi Co.
Item pic

 

Happy Teriyaki

12154 Pacific Ave S, Tacoma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Volcano Roll$14.00
More about Happy Teriyaki

