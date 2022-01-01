Volcano rolls in Tacoma
Tacoma restaurants that serve volcano rolls
More about Trapper's Sushi Co.
Trapper's Sushi Co.
3120 6th Ave, Tacoma
|*Volcano Roll
|$15.50
Spicy tuna, cream cheese, jalapeno & cucumber fried in tempura and covered in avocado, topped with sweet chili sauce, warrior sauce, teriyaki & green onion.
More about Trapper's Sushi Co.
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • GRILL
Trapper's Sushi Co.
323 Garfield Street S., Tacoma
