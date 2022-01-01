Waffles in Tacoma

WAFFLE STOP image

FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES

WAFFLE STOP

2710 N Proctor, Tacoma

Avg 4.3 (1339 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN & WAFFLE$16.00
Two buttermilk fried tenders drenched in our Nashville Hot spice
over a Pearl Sugar Waffle, with our hot honey drizzle.
WEE WAFFLE$13.00
Choose one of our waffles, one egg, and choice of bacon slice,
pork sausage, or chicken apple sausage.
CLASSIC CHICKEN & WAFFLE$16.00
Two buttermilk fried tenders over a Southern Waffle, with cinnamon
butter and honey syrup.
More about WAFFLE STOP
The Melting Pot image

FONDUE

The Melting Pot

2121 Pacific Ave, Tacoma

Avg 4.3 (5621 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken & Waffle Skewers$11.99
Crispy Chicken, Pearl Sugar Waffle, Tabasco Honey
More about The Melting Pot

