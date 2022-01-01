Tacombi
Come in and enjoy!
TACOS
242 Metropolitan • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
242 Metropolitan
Brooklyn NY
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
ST. ANSELM
Steaks & grilled seafood are the specialty of this unassuming, brick-walled spot.
Maison Premiere
Come in and enjoy!
Milk Bar
Come in and enjoy!
SPUYTEN DUYVIL
Serving Lagers, Ales, Amaro, Vermouth and Wine