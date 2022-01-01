Go
Taconeta

TACOS

311 Montana 1-A • $$

Avg 4.5 (83 reviews)

Popular Items

Mushroom Taco$3.50
(Vegan) Tempura fried mushroom, black bean puree, salsa goku, crispy kale. (Online Orders for Take-Away only, no Dine-in)
Baja Fish Taco$4.50
Tempura fried cod, cabbage slaw, chile mayo. (Online Orders for Take-Away only, no Dine-in)
Grilled Sweet Potatoes$6.00
Grilled sweet potatoes with pumpkin seed salsa macha, cilantro-lime aioli, and crispy kale. (Online Orders for Take-Away only, no Dine-in)
Elote en Vaso$4.00
Mexican white corn served in a cup with lime mayo, cotija, and chile powder. (Online Orders for Take-Away only, no Dine-in)
Grilled Elote$4.00
Mexican street corn on the cob. Served grilled and topped with lime mayo, cotija cheese, and chile tajín powder. (Online Orders for Take-Away only, no Dine-in)
Pollo Taco$3.50
Achiote marinated grilled chicken, guacamole, onion, cilantro. (Online Orders for Take-Away only, no Dine-in)
Suadero Taco$3.50
Slow-cooked brisket confit, salsa goku, guacamole, onion, and cilantro. (Online Orders for Take-Away only, no Dine-in)
El Teofilo Taco$3.50
Shrimp a la diabla, melted cheese. (Online Orders for Take-Away only, no Dine-in)
Baja Shrimp$4.50
Tempura fried shrimp, cabbage slaw, chile mayo. (Online Orders for Take-Away only, no Dine-in)
Carnitas Taco$3.50
Pork shoulder confit, guacamole, escabeche, chicharron. (Online Orders for Take-Away only, no Dine-in)
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

311 Montana 1-A

El Paso TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
