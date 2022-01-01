Go
Toast

Woodland Restaurant

A Country Restaurant since 1982.

192 Sharon Road

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

192 Sharon Road

Lakeville CT

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Green Cafe

No reviews yet

Wellness, Vitality, Nutrition and Balance. Full & Quick Service: Healthy Drinks & Foods. Call ahead for a detox juice or energizing smoothie.

The Boathouse At Lakeville

No reviews yet

Traditional American Fare and Sushi

The White Hart

No reviews yet

The historic White Hart Inn has critically-acclaimed Tap Room menu and casual fare served all day long at Provisions

White Hart Provisions Delivery Box

No reviews yet

Order by Monday for Thursday Delivery
***DISCLAIMER: We will do our best to honor the delivery time, but orders are delivered on Thursday between 12pm-5pm***

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston