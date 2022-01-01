Go
TACOS 1989 - Nashville

The REAL CALLE Taco.

600 9th ave suite 100

Quesadilla$10.89
Calle Taco Pastor$3.89
Calle Taco Carnitas$3.89
Calle Taco Asada$5.89
Calle Taco Chorizo$3.89
Calle Taco QuesaBirria$6.89
Calle Taco Pollo$3.89
3 Quesabirria$15.89
Cheese Dip$6.89
Nashville TN

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Arnold’s after dark

Come in and enjoy!

Tennessee Brew Works

Tennessee Brew Works was founded with a mission to create high quality craft beer that pays homage to the land, traditions and culture of Tennessee.
We brew beers using only natural ingredients and source them from local farms whenever possible. Tennessee Brew Works is owned and operated by folks in Tennessee.

Tennessee Brew Works

1) All beer purchase are final. 2) Must be 21+ years old to order beer. 3) Must have valid government ID.

Peg Leg Porker

Peg Leg Porker is Nashville's Original BBQ Standard. Located in the Gulch, we are a family owned and operated business. We welcome you to our family!

