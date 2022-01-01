Go
Tacos A Go Go - Greenway

Free parking in rear parking garage (enter off of Portsmouth).
Your Local Taco Dealer!

3773 Richmond Ave.

Popular Items

Chips & Queso Blanco.$5.99
Chips with our house-made blend of white cheeses
Dos Taco Plate.$9.49
Any 2 tacos on flour, corn, or whole wheat tortillas served with either refried or black beans & rice- a Texas standard.
Grilled Shrimp Taco.$4.99
Seasoned with spices, topped with sliced avocado, citrus cabbage, pico de gallo, scallions & queso fresco
Grilled Beef Taco.$4.99
Beef fajita grilled with onions & peppers served with shredded jack cheese, lettuce, chipotle crema & pico de gallo
Breakfast Taco.$2.99
Our award-winning breakfast taco. Choose 2 toppings scrambled with eggs on your choice of tortilla.
Grilled Chicken Taco.$3.29
Marinated chicken fajita seared with onions & peppers, topped with shredded jack cheese, fresh guacamole, lettuce, scallions & pico de gallo
Migas Taco.$2.99
Barbacoa Taco.$5.29
"A taco you must eat before you die" - Texas Monthly. Hildago-style, slow cooked lamb barbacoa pulled off the bone topped with onions, cilantro and queso fresco
Pastor Taco.$3.99
Sliced pork fajita in an ancho-morita chili sauce simmered with onions & pineapple topped with cilantro, onion & queso fresco
Pollo Guisado.$2.99
"A taco you must eat before you die" - Texas Monthly. Shredded chicken simmered in a garlic, tomato, serrano pepper sauce topped with onions, cilantro and queso fresco
Location

3773 Richmond Ave.

Houston TX

Sunday6:00 am - 11:45 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:45 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:45 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:45 pm
Nearby restaurants

Fajitas A Go Go

Fajitas Done Right!

Kolache Shoppe

50 years of scratch-made kolaches and locally-roasted coffee!

Collina's Italian Cafe - Richmond

Come in and enjoy!

Eunice

The seasonally-inspired menu marries European influences with the ingredients and foodways of the Gulf Coast and the restaurant boasts extensive beer and wine lists alongside a seasonally-curated cocktail menu.

