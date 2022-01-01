Tacos and Taps Bar - 82 Lower Main st
Open today 3:00 PM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Location
82 Lower Main st, Morrisville VT 05661
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Pizza on Main - Johnson @ the Village Green
No Reviews
2 Lower Main Street East Johnson, VT 05656
View restaurant