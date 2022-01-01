Go
Tacos & Tequilas

Made fresh every single day, our menu covers everything from your favorite Mexican specialties like mouth-watering taquitos tradicionales to modern-day takes like our skinny tacos. We also offer plenty of vegetarian and custom options, as well as a tasty selection of signature drinks and ice-cold margaritas prepared with our vast selection of tequilas. We will elevate your senses. That’s our promise!

GRILL

650 Ponce De Leon Ave NE • $$

Avg 4.1 (1180 reviews)

Popular Items

Small Q-Dip$6.30
Cheese with jalapenos or with out jalapenos.
Large Q-Dip$9.45
Chicken Quesadilla$9.50
Giant flour tortilla grilled with choice of meat and melted cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream and guacamole.
Chimichanga$13.00
Seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken, mexi-beans, cheese dip, guacamole, tomato & sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and Mexi-beans.
Shrimp Tacos$13.00
Breaded Shrimp on a Tortilla of your choice. Top with Pickled Onions and Jalapeno , finish with Chipotle Mayo.
Combo$9.99
Any 2 items with Mexican rice and beans.
Empanadas (3)$9.00
Choice of chicken tinga, mushroom & cheese or beef. With cilantro-jalapeño sauce.
Steak Tacos Carbon$16.00
Grilled skirt steak, salsa verde, onions & cilantro.
Southern Tacos$14.00
Fried chicken, chipotle mayo, sliced avocado & pico de gallo.
Guacamole$7.35
Smashed avocado, sea salt, jalapeno and lime juice.
Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
650 Ponce De Leon Ave NE

Atlanta GA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
