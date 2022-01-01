Tacos & Tequilas
Made fresh every single day, our menu covers everything from your favorite Mexican specialties like mouth-watering taquitos tradicionales to modern-day takes like our skinny tacos. We also offer plenty of vegetarian and custom options, as well as a tasty selection of signature drinks and ice-cold margaritas prepared with our vast selection of tequilas. We will elevate your senses. That’s our promise!
GRILL
650 Ponce De Leon Ave NE • $$
650 Ponce De Leon Ave NE
Atlanta GA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
