Go
Toast

Tacos el Cuñado - Plainfield Inc

Come in and enjoy!

3140 Plainfield Ave NE

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

3140 Plainfield Ave NE

Grand Rapids MI

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bostwick Bakery

No reviews yet

Bostwick Bakery

Sparrows Coffee

No reviews yet

Specialty cafe drink menu, teas, pastries, and ethically sourced high scoring coffee. Indoor and outdoor seating with a dog friendly patio.

River North Public House

No reviews yet

Welcome to River North Public House! We are open Tuesday-Thursday, 4pm-9pm and Fri-Sat 4pm-10pm. Call us at 616-288-7888 with questions.

Original Wing Kingz

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston