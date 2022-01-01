Go
Tacos Gavilan

7070 SUNSET BLVD

Popular Items

Taco Lengua$1.89
1 Steamed Beef Tongue Taco - Served Plain
Burrito Beans/Cheese/Rice$4.99
No Meat - Only Beans, Rice, and Cheese
Taco Asada$1.99
1 Grilled Beef Taco - Served Plain
Side Order Rice$1.89
A side of fresh rice.
Super Burrito Asada$8.99
Grilled Steak - Includes rice, beans, sour cream, cheese, and avocado.
Taco Pollo$1.89
1 Grilled Chicken Taco - Served Plain
Taco Pastor$1.89
1 Marinated Pork Taco - Served Plain
Taco Carnitas$1.89
1 Braised Pork Taco - Served Plain
Burrito Asada$7.39
Grilled beef - Wrapped with Rice and Beans
Torta Asada$7.49
Grilled Steak - Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Avocado, Beans, and Cheese
Location

7070 SUNSET BLVD

HOLLYWOOD CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
