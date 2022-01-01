Go
Toast

Tacos Gavilan

Come in and enjoy!

TACOS

2425 E FLORENCE • $

Avg 4.5 (1736 reviews)

Popular Items

Smashed Avocado$1.89
A side of avocado.
Medium Horchata$2.69
Taco Pastor$1.89
1 Marinated Pork Taco - Served Plain
Sour Cream$0.99
An order of fresh sour cream.
Taco Asada$1.99
1 Grilled Beef Taco - Served Plain
Burrito Asada$7.39
Grilled beef - Wrapped with Rice and Beans
Burrito Pollo$6.99
Grilled Chicken - Wrapped with Rice and Beans
Burrito Pastor$6.99
Marinated Pork - Wrapped with Rice and Beans
Taco Lengua$1.89
1 Steamed Beef Tongue Taco - Served Plain
Torta Asada$7.49
Grilled Steak - Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Avocado, Beans, and Cheese
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Bike Parking
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

2425 E FLORENCE

HUNTINGTON PARK CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Jamba

No reviews yet

Life Better Blended

Winchell's Donut House

No reviews yet

Winchell's Donut House

Johns Drive-In Hamburgers

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! We're open daily for breakfast, lunch and dinner takeout only. Thanks for your support!

WaBa Grill

No reviews yet

#WhereDoYouWaBa

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston