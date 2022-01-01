Tacos Gavilan
Come in and enjoy!
TACOS
13009 Valley Blvd • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
13009 Valley Blvd
La Puente CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Winchell's Donut House
Winchell's Donut House
Taco Nazo
Pioneers of the fish taco since 1978!
Hexowl Tea & Boba Supply
Come in and enjoy!
Tonkotsu House Ramen
Japanese Food!