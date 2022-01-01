Go
Tacos Gavilan

Tacos Gavilan

TACOS

13009 Valley Blvd • $

Avg 4.6 (1600 reviews)

Popular Items

Taco Carnitas$1.89
1 Braised Pork Taco - Served Plain
Burrito Asada$7.39
Grilled beef - Wrapped with Rice and Beans
Super Burrito Carnitas$8.99
Braised Pork - Includes rice, beans, sour cream, cheese, and avocado.
Taco Lengua$1.89
1 Steamed Beef Tongue Taco - Served Plain
Taco Asada$1.99
1 Grilled Beef Taco - Served Plain
Side Order Rice$1.89
A side of fresh rice.
Super Burrito Asada$8.99
Grilled Steak - Includes rice, beans, sour cream, cheese, and avocado.
Taco Pollo$1.89
1 Grilled Chicken Taco - Served Plain
Taco Pastor$1.89
1 Marinated Pork Taco - Served Plain
Sope Asada$3.69
1 Grilled Beef Sope - A thick tortilla topped with beans, sour cream, and cheese
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
TV
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Takeout

Location

13009 Valley Blvd

La Puente CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
