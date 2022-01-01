Go
Tacos Gavilan

Come in and enjoy!

TACOS

3220 E IMPERIAL HWY • $

Avg 4.5 (3318 reviews)

Popular Items

Taco Pollo$1.89
1 Grilled Chicken Taco - Served Plain
Taco Pastor$1.89
1 Marinated Pork Taco - Served Plain
Taco Cabeza$1.89
1 Steamed Beef Head Taco - Served Plain
Taco Asada$1.99
1 Grilled Beef Taco - Served Plain
Burrito Asada$7.39
Grilled beef - Wrapped with Rice and Beans
Medium Horchata$2.69
Super Burrito Asada$8.99
Grilled Steak - Includes rice, beans, sour cream, cheese, and avocado.
Large Horchata$2.99
Taco Lengua$1.89
1 Steamed Beef Tongue Taco - Served Plain
Taco Carnitas$1.89
1 Braised Pork Taco - Served Plain
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
TV
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Takeout

Location

3220 E IMPERIAL HWY

LYNWOOD CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
