Tacos Gavilan

TACOS

5800 FIRESTONE BLVD • $

Avg 4.4 (950 reviews)

Popular Items

Taco Chorizo$1.89
1 Mexican Sausage Taco - Served Plain
Large Horchata$2.99
Taco Pollo$1.89
1 Grilled Chicken Taco - Served Plain
Taco Asada$1.99
1 Grilled Beef Taco - Served Plain
Torta Asada$7.49
Grilled Steak - Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Avocado, Beans, and Cheese
Mulita Pastor$3.69
1 Marinated Pork Mulita - Meat served in-between two tortillas with melted cheese.
Taco Buche$1.89
1 Grilled Pork Maw Taco - Served Plain
Taco Pastor$1.89
1 Marinated Pork Taco - Served Plain
Super Burrito Asada$8.99
Grilled Steak - Includes rice, beans, sour cream, cheese, and avocado.
Taco Carnitas$1.89
1 Braised Pork Taco - Served Plain
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
TV
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Takeout

Location

5800 FIRESTONE BLVD

SOUTH GATE CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

