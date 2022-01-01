Tacos el Gordo
Open today 4:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
4201 International Blvd
Oakland, CA 94601
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
4201 International Blvd, Oakland CA 94601
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Otaez Mexican restaurant - Oakland
Come in and enjoy!
Taqueria Reynoso
Authenticity at affordable prices, Lets taco about it.
Fruitvale - Reem’s California
Reem's is an Arab street corner bakery that connects people across cultures and experiences through the warmth of bread and hospitality.
We believe in the power of food to build strong resilient community. Our vision is to be an anchor space that provides good jobs, delicious, nourishing food, and a home to many.
Padron Grill
Plant-based, from scratch, Mexican food.