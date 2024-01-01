Go
A map showing the location of Tacos El Pariente #2 - View gallery

Tacos El Pariente #2 -

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

2410 clements ferry rd.

Wando, SC 29492

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

2410 clements ferry rd., Wando SC 29492

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Coastal Skillet
orange starNo Reviews
112 Renaissance Lane Wando, SC 29492
View restaurantnext
BEECH ON DANIEL ISLAND
orange starNo Reviews
864 Island Park Dr Suite 102 Charleston, SC 29412
View restaurantnext
New Realm Brewing - Charleston - Charleston
orange star4.0 • 2,266
880 Island Park Dr Charleston, SC 29492
View restaurantnext
Ristorante LIDI
orange star4.3 • 430
901 Island Park Dr Charleston, SC 29492
View restaurantnext
Vespa Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
224 Seven Farms Dr. Charleston, SC 29492
View restaurantnext
Mac's DI - 259 Seven Farms Drive
orange starNo Reviews
259 Seven Farms Drive Charleston, SC 29492
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Wando

Husk Charleston
orange star4.7 • 17,794
76 Queen Street Charleston, SC 29401
View restaurantnext
Cru Cafe
orange star4.7 • 7,038
18 Pinckney Street Charleston, SC 29401
View restaurantnext
Kickin' Chicken-West Ashely
orange star4.5 • 2,733
1179 Sam Rittenberg Boulevard Charleston, SC 29407
View restaurantnext
Delaney Oyster House
orange star5.0 • 2,285
115 Calhoun Street Charleston, SC 29401
View restaurantnext
New Realm Brewing - Charleston - Charleston
orange star4.0 • 2,266
880 Island Park Dr Charleston, SC 29492
View restaurantnext
Home Team BBQ - West Ashley
orange star4.5 • 1,878
1205 Ashley River Road Charleston, SC 29407
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Wando

Johns Island

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

North Charleston

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Mount Pleasant

Avg 4.5 (80 restaurants)

Sullivans Island

No reviews yet

Goose Creek

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Isle Of Palms

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Ladson

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Summerville

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Moncks Corner

Avg 3.6 (12 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Tacos El Pariente #2 -

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston