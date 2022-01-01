Tacos El Pastor 53
Delicious, rich & authentic Mexican food. We've gone back to the basics, offering you traditional full-flavored dishes made with the best ingredients, always freshly prepared and delivered to you in a homely, late-night "Let's go to the taco joint" setting.
5319 S Hyde Park Blvd
Popular Items
Location
5319 S Hyde Park Blvd
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Sip and Savor
Come in and enjoy!
The Sit Down Cafe & Sushi Bar
Hyde Park's Favorite Pizza and Sushi Bar. Come Visit and Sit Down With Us. Order Online or Call Us Direct
Stan's Donuts & Coffee
Come in and enjoy!
Virtue
Come on in and enjoy!