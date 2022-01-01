Go
Tacos El Pastor 53

Delicious, rich & authentic Mexican food. We've gone back to the basics, offering you traditional full-flavored dishes made with the best ingredients, always freshly prepared and delivered to you in a homely, late-night "Let's go to the taco joint" setting.

5319 S Hyde Park Blvd

Popular Items

Taco Carnitas$4.25
Side Beans$3.00
Coca Cola Mexicana$3.20
Taco Pastor$4.00
Taco Mushroom$3.75
Chips and Salsa Guacamole Pico De Gallo$8.00
Taco Ground Beef$3.99
Taco Chicken$3.99
Taco Carne Asada$4.25
Side Rice$3.00
Location

Chicago IL

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
