Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Concord
  • /
  • Tacos El Peladito - 349 Copperfield Boulevard Northeast
Consumer picView gallery

Tacos El Peladito - 349 Copperfield Boulevard Northeast

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

349 Copperfield Boulevard Northeast

Concord, NC 28025

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

349 Copperfield Boulevard Northeast, Concord NC 28025

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Journeymen’s bar and grill - Kannapolis
orange starNo Reviews
3399 Cloverleaft Parkway Kannapolis, NC 28081
View restaurantnext
Mr C's Restaurant
orange star4.7 • 11,410
1260 Concord Pkwy N Concord, NC 28025
View restaurantnext
El Amigo
orange starNo Reviews
1776 S. Cannon Blvd Kannapolis, NC 28083
View restaurantnext
Hot Box NC
orange star4.5 • 119
165 Brumley Ave NE Concord, NC 28025
View restaurantnext
Chophouse 101 @ Old Armor Brewery
orange starNo Reviews
101 West Ave Kannapolis, NC 28081
View restaurantnext
Chophouse 101 - Togo 704-933-2799
orange star4.5 • 140
101 West Ave Kannapolis, NC 28081
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Concord

Mr C's Restaurant
orange star4.7 • 11,410
1260 Concord Pkwy N Concord, NC 28025
View restaurantnext
Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill - #10 Kannapolis
orange star4.4 • 2,897
6097 Bayfield Parkway Concord, NC 28027
View restaurantnext
44 Mills Kitchen and Tap
orange star4.6 • 929
6189 Bayfield Pkwy Concord, NC 28027
View restaurantnext
Jackie Boys Concord - Concord
orange star4.4 • 331
3775 Concord Parkway South Concord, NC 28027
View restaurantnext
Clean Juice - Concord Mills
orange star4.5 • 250
2940 Derita Rd Concord, NC 28027
View restaurantnext
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0258 - Concord, NC
orange star4.4 • 150
8905 Christenbury Pkwy Concord, NC 28027
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Concord

Kannapolis

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Huntersville

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Davidson

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Cornelius

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Mooresville

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (391 restaurants)

Matthews

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Tacos El Peladito - 349 Copperfield Boulevard Northeast

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston