Go
Consumer picView gallery

Tacos Jerez - Rolling Meadows - 1410 Golf Rd

Open today 10:00 AM - 9:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

1410 Golf Rd

Rolling Meadows, IL 60008

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Menu

Most Popular

3 Mini Quesabirria Birria Tacos with Consomme
$12.75

3 braised beef (birria) tacos with cheese, folded into a tortilla that is fried until crispy. Combined with a traditional Mexican stew.

Popular
Side of Rice
$2.25
Popular
Asada Burrito
$9.95

Steak

Popular
Asada Taco
$3.25

Steak

Popular
Pastor Taco
$3.00

Marinated Pork

Popular
Pollo Taco
$2.95

Chicken

Popular
Item pic
Quesabirria Taco
$3.50

Slow stewed beef with cheese

Popular
Camaron Taco
$3.00

Shrimp served with onion, cilantro, tomato and chipotle mayo

Popular
Taco Dinner
$11.50

3 Tacos Served w/rice and beans

Popular

Salad Bowl

Taco Salad Bowl
$8.25

Fried Tortilla Shaped into a Bowl and Filled with Beans, Rice, Lettuce, Tomato, Sour Cream, Avocado, and Your Choice of Meat.

Tacos

3 Mini Quesabirria Birria Tacos with Consomme
$12.75

3 braised beef (birria) tacos with cheese, folded into a tortilla that is fried until crispy. Combined with a traditional Mexican stew.

Popular
Taco Tray
$49.99

20 Tacos, your choice of meat

Asada Taco
$3.25

Steak

Popular
Chorizo Taco
$2.95

Mexican Sausage

Lengua Taco
$4.00

Tongue

Cabeza Taco
$2.95

Beef Head

Carnitas Taco
$2.95

Fried Pork

Pastor Taco
$3.00

Marinated Pork

Popular
Veggie Taco
$2.95

Vegetable Taco

Pollo Taco
$2.95

Chicken

Popular
Item pic
Quesabirria Taco
$3.50

Slow stewed beef with cheese

Popular
Camaron Taco
$3.00

Shrimp served with onion, cilantro, tomato and chipotle mayo

Popular
Taco Grande
$4.95

Large Handmade Tortilla with your choice of meat

Taco Dinner
$11.50

3 Tacos Served w/rice and beans

Popular

French Fries

French Fries
$3.00

Chips And Salsa

Chips and Salsa
$3.00

Burritos

Pastor Burrito
$9.25

Marinated Pork

Asada Burrito
$9.95

Steak

Popular
Carnitas Burrito
$8.25

Fried Pork

Burrito Dinner
$11.50

1 Burrito Served w/Rice and Beans

Tostadas

Pollo Tostada
$3.99

Chicken

Chorizo Tostada
$3.99

Mexican Sausage

Tostada Dinner
$11.50

1 Tostada Served w/Rice and Beans

Vegetariana Tostada
$3.99

Veggie

Pastor Tostada
$4.25

Marinated Pork

Camaron Tostada
$5.00

Shrimp

Quesadillas

Plain Quesadilla
$7.50

Cheese

Asada Quesadilla
$8.75

Steak

Pastor Quesadilla
$8.25

Marinated Pork

1 Kids Quesadilla
$5.99

1 Quesadilla Served with Rice and Beans OR Fries

Quesadilla Dinner
$11.50

1 Quesadilla Served w/Rice and Beans

Tortas

Pastor Torta
$8.25

Marinated Pork

Asada Torta
$8.75

Steak

Torta Birria Y Consome
$9.99

Slow Stewed Beef served with dipping stew

Gorditas

Asada Gordita
$4.75

Steak

Barbacoas

Barbacoa Burrito
$8.25

Pulled Beef

More

Coctel de Camaron
$12.99

Shrimp Cocktail

Side of Beans
$2.25
Chiles Toreados con Cebollitas
$4.00

Fried Jalapeños and Grilled Onions

Chips and Guacamole
$7.95
Rice + Beans
$4.00
Asada Sope
$4.75

Steak

Pastor Sope
$4.50

Marinated Pork

Beef Consome
$2.75

Spiced Beef Broth served with Onion and Cilantro

Jarritos
$2.50

Pineapple, Lime, Fruit Punch, Mandarin, Tamarindo, Strawberry, Grapefruit

Churro
$2.00

1 Churro - Caramel, Bavarian Cream, Strawberry, Plain

See full menu

All hours

Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Location

1410 Golf Rd, Rolling Meadows IL 60008

Directions

Gallery

Item pic
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Golden Brunch
orange star4.5 • 2,502
31 East Golf Rd Arlington Heights, IL 60005
View restaurantnext
Go To Catering
orange starNo Reviews
31 E GOLF RD ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL 60005
View restaurantnext
Madurau Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
1035 S Arlington Heights Road Arlington Height, IL 60004
View restaurantnext
Tensuke Market & Food Court - 3 S. Arlington Heights Road
orange starNo Reviews
3 S. Arlington Heights Road Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
View restaurantnext
Sozai Banzai
orange starNo Reviews
1089 East Golf Road Arlington Heights, IL 60005
View restaurantnext
Fellini Restaurant & Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
1729 West Golf Road Mount Prospect, IL 60056
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Rolling Meadows

Rep's Place
orange star4.6 • 400
3200 Kirchoff Road Rolling Meadows, IL 60008
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Rolling Meadows

Arlington Heights

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Palatine

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Schaumburg

Avg 4.1 (26 restaurants)

Hoffman Estates

Avg 3.4 (9 restaurants)

Mount Prospect

No reviews yet

Elk Grove Village

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Wheeling

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Des Plaines

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Roselle

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Tacos Jerez - Rolling Meadows - 1410 Golf Rd

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston