Tacos La carreta

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

No reviews yet

30737 Sierra Dr.

Exeter, CA 93221

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Pickup

Popular Items

Small (8 0z) side of refried beans$3.00
8 oz cup of refried beans
Burrito Pastor$8.30
meat, rice, whole beans, cilantro, onion
Taco Asada$2.50
meat, onion, cilantro, lime, raddish, grilled jalapeños and onions
Burrito Asada$8.30
meat, rice, whole beans, cilantro, onion
Wet Burrito Supreme$9.50
meat, red sauce,rice and beans, lettuce and sour cream
#2 Enchilada Combo$8.00
2 corn tortilla, meat, red or green salsa, side of rice and refried beans
Sope Only$5.00
1 sope, meat, refried beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, lettuce
Chicken Nachos$10.00
chips, beans, meat, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole
#3 Taco Combo$9.00
3 corn tortilla, meat, red or green salsa, side of rice and whole beans
Taco Chicken$2.50
meat, onion, cilantro, lime, raddish, grilled jalapeños and onions
All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

30737 Sierra Dr., Exeter CA 93221

Directions

Tacos La carreta

