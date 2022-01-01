Go
Tacos La Patrona

600 Macon St

Popular Items

Americano Ground Beef Burritos$11.99
choice of meat topped with our homemade non spicy salsa and melted cheese
Pescado - Fish
topped with lettuce, cilantro, lime juice and special fish sauce
Shrimp$3.50
Ground Beef
Lunch Burrito
Chicken or ground beef
Barbacoa - Steamed Beef
Carnitas - Pork Chunks
Chips & Salsa$3.99
Cheese dip w/jalapeños$6.49
Asada - Steak
Delivery
Online Ordering

600 Macon St

McDonough GA

Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

The Neighborhood Kitchen

Servicing the McDonough Square; featuring southern small plates & BBQ with a full service bar. Inside dining, patio seating and carry-out available.

Holy Smokes BBQ

Crust and Craft

Crust & Craft To-Go. Redefining how Georgians enjoy Pizza, Beer, & Cocktails in the heart of McDonough. Order Online, Pick-Up, and Enjoy.

Buzzy Fields Filling Station

From a dilapidated 100+ year old bus station / gas station to the fanciest picnic food you've ever experienced, come connect with your community just like in days gone by. We want you to savor your time here. Relax. Laugh with friends. Bring your kids and dogs. Enjoy the fresh air. Make memories
We’ll do our part by making the food
unforgettable- the rest is up to you.

