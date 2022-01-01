Tacos N Miches
Come in and enjoy!
TACOS • SEAFOOD • GRILL
7404 Florence Ave • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
7404 Florence Ave
Downey CA
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Nexx Burger
Order online and avoid the line!
Winchell's Donut House
Winchell's Donut House
Uncle Henry's Deli
Come in and enjoy!
Lunas Sports Bar
Come in and enjoy!