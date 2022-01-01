Tacos Sonora 305
Northern Mexican Tacos
N/A
Location
N/A
Miami FL
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Red Rooster Overtown
Located in the heart of Overtown, Red Rooster serves comfort food celebrating the roots of American cuisine and the diverse culinary traditions of the neighborhood.
The Urban
Come on in and enjoy!
Kiki on the River
Come in and enjoy!
Casablanca - Seafood Bar and Grill
Fresh from our boats to your table, the best seafood in town