Go
Toast

Tacos & Tattoos

Food & Culture

11790 SW 104th St.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chips & Salsa$3.95
Vivians Homemade Salsa served with Tortilla Chips
Queso Frito Bites$5.25
1/4 inch Diced & Lightly Fried Queso Frito Chunks topped with Drizzled Honey and Fresh Cilantro.
Ground Beef Taco$3.70
Homemade Ground Beef. Choose a topping from “Build Your Own”. Recommended Style; 305
HOUSE; Pico De Gallo, Pickled Cabbage, Queso Cotija & Garlic Aioli
PASTOREADO; Fresh Cilantro, Cajun Pineapples, Sautéed Onions, & Garlic Aioli
BIEN LOCO; Pico De Gallo, Sautéed Onions, Sautéed Peppers, Charred Pineapples & Spicy Guava
BAJA NOTA; Coleslaw, Pickled Onions, Fresh Cilantro & Alabama Sauce
BUFFALO; Melted Cheese, Strip of Bacon & Homemade Buffalo Sauce
STREET; Fresh Cilantro, Sautéed Onions, Crema & Queso Cotija.
305; Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Crema & Queso Cotija
Shrimp Taco$4.50
Sautéed Jumbo Shrimp in Garlic Sauce. Choose a topping from “Build Your Own”. Recommended Style; Baja Nota
HOUSE; Pico De Gallo, Pickled Cabbage, Queso Cotija & Garlic Aioli
PASTOREADO; Fresh Cilantro, Cajun Pineapples, Sautéed Onions, & Garlic Aioli
BIEN LOCO; Pico De Gallo, Sautéed Onions, Sautéed Peppers, Charred Pineapples & Spicy Guava
BAJA NOTA; Coleslaw, Pickled Onions, Fresh Cilantro & Alabama Sauce
BUFFALO; Melted Cheese, Strip of Bacon & Homemade Buffalo Sauce
STREET; Fresh Cilantro, Sautéed Onions, Crema & Queso Cotija.
305; Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Crema & Queso Cotija
Fish Taco$4.35
Lightly Fried & Lemon Pepper Seasoned. Choose a topping from “Build Your Own”. Recommended Style; Baja Nota
HOUSE; Pico De Gallo, Pickled Cabbage, Queso Cotija & Garlic Aioli
PASTOREADO; Fresh Cilantro, Cajun Pineapples, Sautéed Onions, & Garlic Aioli
BIEN LOCO; Pico De Gallo, Sautéed Onions, Sautéed Peppers, Charred Pineapples & Spicy Guava
BAJA NOTA; Coleslaw, Pickled Onions, Fresh Cilantro & Alabama Sauce
BUFFALO; Melted Cheese, Strip of Bacon & Homemade Buffalo Sauce
STREET; Fresh Cilantro, Sautéed Onions, Crema & Queso Cotija.
305; Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Crema & Queso Cotija
Street Chicken Taco$2.00
OG's Jerked Chicken on a tortilla of your choice topped with Fresh Cilantro, Sautéed Onions, Crema & Queso Cotija.
Chicken Taco$3.75
OG’s Famous Jerk Chicken. Choose a topping from “Build Your Own”. Recommended Style; House or Buffalo
HOUSE; Pico De Gallo, Pickled Cabbage, Queso Cotija & Garlic Aioli
PASTOREADO; Fresh Cilantro, Cajun Pineapples, Sautéed Onions, & Garlic Aioli
BIEN LOCO; Pico De Gallo, Sautéed Onions, Sautéed Peppers, Charred Pineapples & Spicy Guava
BAJA NOTA; Coleslaw, Pickled Onions, Fresh Cilantro & Alabama Sauce
BUFFALO; Melted Cheese, Strip of Bacon & Homemade Buffalo Sauce
STREET; Fresh Cilantro, Sautéed Onions, Crema & Queso Cotija.
305; Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Crema & Queso Cotija
Churrasco Taco$4.75
OG’s famous Jerked Skirt Steak. Choose a topping from “Build Your Own”. Recommended Style; House
HOUSE; Pico De Gallo, Pickled Cabbage, Queso Cotija & Garlic Aioli
PASTOREADO; Fresh Cilantro, Cajun Pineapples, Sautéed Onions, & Garlic Aioli
BIEN LOCO; Pico De Gallo, Sautéed Onions, Sautéed Peppers, Charred Pineapples & Spicy Guava
BAJA NOTA; Coleslaw, Pickled Onions, Fresh Cilantro & Alabama Sauce
BUFFALO; Melted Cheese, Strip of Bacon & Homemade Buffalo Sauce
STREET; Fresh Cilantro, Sautéed Onions, Crema & Queso Cotija.
305; Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Crema & Queso Cotija
Carnitas Taco$3.60
Slow Roasted Pulled Pork. Choose a topping from “Build Your Own”. Recommended Style; Pastoreado or Street
HOUSE; Pico De Gallo, Pickled Cabbage, Queso Cotija & Garlic Aioli
PASTOREADO; Fresh Cilantro, Cajun Pineapples, Sautéed Onions, Cotija Cheese & Garlic Aioli
BIEN LOCO; Pico De Gallo, Sautéed Onions, Sautéed Peppers, Charred Pineapples, Spicy Guava & Sesame Seeds
BAJA NOTA; Coleslaw, Pickled Onions, Fresh Cilantro & Alabama Sauce
BUFFALO; Melted Cheese, Strip of Bacon & Homemade Buffalo Sauce
STREET; Fresh Cilantro, Sautéed Onions, Crema & Queso Cotija.
305; Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Crema & Queso Cotija
Chicken Burrito$10.00
3/4 lbs Burrito served with Boriqua Rice & Mamma’s Beans. Choose from our “HOUSE” recipe; Pico De Gallo, Cheese and Aioli. Or “JIBARRITO”; Cilantro, Onion, Maduros and Miami Heat Sauce
Make it Wet $2.95 ; Kick'n Cheese, Mamma's Beans, Tortilla Chips & Fresh Gucamole.
See full menu

Location

11790 SW 104th St.

Miami FL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sushi Sake

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pina's Pizza

No reviews yet

Family Owned and Operated Italian Restaurant

Bulla - The Falls DO NOT USE

No reviews yet

Inspired by spain’s tapas scene, bulla’s tantalizing creations are served as they’re prepared, to be shared amongst good friends and paired with a great wine.
Note: If your order exceeds $250.00 the system will automatically cancel it, please give us a call and we will be happy to help you.

Bulla Gastrobar

No reviews yet

Inspired by spain’s tapas scene, bulla’s tantalizing creations are served as they’re prepared, to be shared amongst good friends and paired with a great wine.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston