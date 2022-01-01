Go
Tacos & Tequila

Come in and enjoy!

TACOS

621 E Liberty St • $$

Avg 4.6 (273 reviews)

Popular Items

Arroz Texano$12.99
rice / chicken / steak / shrimp / bell peppers / onions / cheese dip
Pollo Con Papas$10.99
Golden fired potato fries topped with grilled chicken and cheese dip.
Flavored Margarita
Guacamole Mex$7.99
Chunky Guacamole / Pico de Gallo / Flour Tortilla Chips / Queso Fresco
TNT Dip$7.99
Ground beef and pico de gallo topped with melted cheese dip.
Queso Dip$3.99
Our white American melted cheese dip.
Nachos
All Nachos smothered with cheese dip.
Chicken, Beef, Cheese, or Bean.
Side of Rice$1.99
Pollo Suizo$10.99
Grilled chicken served on a bed of rice, and topped with cheese dip.
Taco
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Reservations
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

621 E Liberty St

Mexico MO

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
