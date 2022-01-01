Go
Tu Madre - Larchmont Village

203 N Larchmont Blvd

Popular Items

Carne Asada Burrito$12.00
36 hour House marinaded carne asada, Pico de gallo, avocado tomatillo salsa, chili lime queso fresco, turmeric brown rice, refried black beans, poblano ranch slaw
Side Of Chips
Mini Squash Blossom Quesadilla$6.50
Crispy Shrimp Burrito$12.00
Buttermilk fried shrimp, sweet n sour marinade, sesame seeds, seaweed flakes, chipotle aioli, chives, turmeric brown rice, poblano ranch slaw
Location

203 N Larchmont Blvd

Los Angeles CA

Sunday9:30 am - 10:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday9:30 am - 10:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

