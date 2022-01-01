Tu Madre - Larchmont Village
Come in and enjoy!
203 N Larchmont Blvd
Popular Items
Location
203 N Larchmont Blvd
Los Angeles CA
|Sunday
|9:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|9:30 am - 10:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Great White Larchmont
Come in and enjoy!
Louise's Trattoria & Vegan ~ Ciao Verde Italia
Come in and enjoy!
Cafe Gratitude
Café Gratitude is our expression of a world of plenty. Our food and people are a celebration of our aliveness. We select the finest ingredients to honor the earth and ourselves, as we are one and the same. We support local farmers, sustainable and regenerative agriculture, and environmentally friendly products. Our food is prepared with love. We invite you to step inside and enjoy being someone that chooses: loving your life, adoring yourself, accepting the world, being generous and grateful every day, and experiencing being provided for. Have fun and enjoy being nourished. Welcome to Café Gratitude!
The Little Pie
Every Little Pie is made from scratch daily in our kitchens using the freshest & finest ingredients possible. Each "Little" as we like to call them is handcrafted and baked off piping hot then cooled until it's perfect to serve and eat! Now everyone in the group can get their own favorite pie.