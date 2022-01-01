Go
Tu Madre - West Hollywood

Welcome to Tu Madre! Our food celebrates flavors from across the city with a diverse array of ingredients and cooking techniques, including slow-roasted and braised meats and house-made fermented chili salsas. Plant-based tacos, burritos, and bowls are available so vegans can fiesta too. Our red velvet churros have been a sweet staple since we first started, as is our inauthentic and unconventional take on other classics.

1111 N Hayworth Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Vegan Squash Blossom Taco$7.00
Lightly fried squash blossom stuffed with whipped vegan chihuahua cheese, crispy kale, pickled onion, aleppo, sumac, chives
Vegan Spicy Jackfruit Carnitas Taco$5.50
Spicy jackfruit carnitas, vegan crema, pickled watermelon, onion, cilantro
Grilled Chicken Bowl$13.50
36 hour Cilantro lime marinaded chicken, pico de gallo, avocado tomatillo salsa, chili lime queso fresco, crispy onion, spicy house citrus ponzu, street corn relish, black beans, pico de gallo, crispy kale, pineapple habanero salsa
Pineapple Strawberry Yuzu Agua Fresca$6.00
KBBQ Burrito$15.00
36 hour asian marinaded steak, kimchi, avocado tomatillo salsa, fermented fresno chili, poblano ranch slaw, turmeric brown rice
Chipotle Tomatillo Chicken Bowl$14.00
Chipotle tomatillo braised chicken, onion, cilantro, fermented fresno chili, crispy onion, spicy house citrus ponzu, street corn relish, black beans, pico de gallo, crispy kale, avocado tomatillo salsa, pineapple habanero salsa
Virgin Margarita$6.00
Vegan Korean BBQ Taco$5.50
House-made oyster mushroom bulgogi, kimchi, korean BBQ sauce, fermented fresno chili
Grilled Chicken Burrito$12.00
36 hour Cilantro lime marinaded chicken, pico de gallo, avocado tomatillo salsa, chili lime queso fresco, turmeric brown rice, shredded mozzarella cheese, refried black beans, poblano ranch slaw
Diet Coke$3.50
Location

Los Angeles CA

Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 12:00 am
