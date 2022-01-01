Tu Madre - West Hollywood
Welcome to Tu Madre! Our food celebrates flavors from across the city with a diverse array of ingredients and cooking techniques, including slow-roasted and braised meats and house-made fermented chili salsas. Plant-based tacos, burritos, and bowls are available so vegans can fiesta too. Our red velvet churros have been a sweet staple since we first started, as is our inauthentic and unconventional take on other classics.
1111 N Hayworth Avenue
Location
1111 N Hayworth Avenue
Los Angeles CA
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 12:00 am
