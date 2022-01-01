Go
Tacos y Ceviches imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Latin American
Bars & Lounges

Tacos y Ceviches

Open today 11:00 AM - 6:30 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

358 Reviews

$

7600 Alicos rd

Fort Myers, FL 33912

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Ground Beef Taco$2.79
Asada Taco$2.99
Pico and Chips$4.99
Peruvian Ceviche
Barbacoa Taco$2.99
Chicken Taco$2.99
Carnitas Taco$2.99
Chips and Guacamole$7.99
Al Pastor Taco$2.99
Asada/ Beef Burrito$9.99
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout

All hours

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 6:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:30 pm

Location

7600 Alicos rd, Fort Myers FL 33912

Directions

Gallery

Ground Beef Taco image
Chicken Taco image
Asada Taco image
Carnitas Taco image
Item pic
Al Pastor Taco image
Barbacoa Taco image
Tacos y Ceviches image
Tacos y Ceviches image
Tacos y Ceviches image

Similar restaurants in your area

3 Pepper Burrito
orange star4.4 • 1,439
6900 daniels pkwy fort myers, FL 33912
View restaurantnext
3 Pepper Burrito
orange starNo Reviews
20321 Grande Oak Shoppes Blvd ESTERO, FL 33928
View restaurantnext
The Llama's House
orange star4.4 • 192
10801 Corkscrew Rd Unit #428 Estero, FL 33928
View restaurantnext
LYNQ
orange star4.0 • 241
16230 summerlin road Fort Myers, FL 33908
View restaurantnext
1 El Gaucho Estero
orange star5.0 • 107
22909 LYDEN DR ESTERO, FL 33928
View restaurantnext
3 Pepper Burrito Co.
orange star4.5 • 292
8595 College Pkwy FORT MYERS, FL 33919
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Fort Myers

3 Pepper Burrito
orange star4.5 • 2,344
24065 PEACHLAND BLVD PORT CHARLOTTE, FL 33901
View restaurantnext
The Standard Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 1,850
1520 Broadway Fort Myers, FL 33901
View restaurantnext
The Standard Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 1,850
5031 S Cleveland Ave Fort Myers, FL 33901
View restaurantnext
3 Pepper Burrito
orange star4.4 • 1,439
6900 daniels pkwy fort myers, FL 33912
View restaurantnext
Skillets
orange star4.5 • 1,423
10950 Eagle Village Dr Fort Myers, FL 33913
View restaurantnext
Monarcas Authentic Mexican Cuisine Bar & Grill
orange star4.2 • 1,345
4125 Cleveland Ave Fort Myers, FL 33901
View restaurantnext

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Tacos y Ceviches

orange star4.6 • 358 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston