Go
Tacos 1986 Burbank image

Tacos 1986 Burbank

Open today 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

4005 West Riverside Drive ste 102

Burbank, CA 91505

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Asada Quesadilla$4.50
5" Handmade corn tortilla, melted cheese, grilled beef, onion, cilantro, guacamole and mild salsa ranchera.
Adobada Quesadilla$4.50
5" Handmade corn tortilla, melted cheese, marinated pork, onion, cilantro, guacamole and mild salsa morita.
La Verde$0.50
Made with Fresh Tomatilllo, Chile Serrrano, Garlic and Cilantro. Gluten Free
Mushroom Taco$3.50
5" Handmade corn tortilla, sauteed mushroom, onion, cilantro, guacamole and mild salsa ranchera.
Pollo Quesadilla$4.50
5" Handmade corn tortilla, melted cheese, grilled chicken, onion, cilantro, guacamole and mild salsa ranchera.
Asada Taco$3.50
5" Handmade corn tortilla, grilled beef, onion, cilantro, guacamole and mild salsa ranchera.
Adobada Taco$3.50
5" Handmade corn tortilla, marinated pork, onion, cilantro, guacamole and mild salsa morita.
La Fresa$0.75
Our Spicy Salsa Made with Chile de Arbol, Chile Serrano and fresh Strawberries. Gluten Free.
Pollo Taco$3.50
5" Handmade corn tortilla, grilled chicken, onion, cilantro, guacamole and mild salsa ranchera.
Taco Platter$42.00
1-lb of Proteins. Mix and match between Carne Asada, Pollo Asado, Adobada and Mushrooms. 12 Hand-made Corn Tortillas, Onions, Cilantro, Guacamole, Salsa Ranchera, Salsa Verde, Beans, Limes, Radishes and Cucumbers.
See full menu

All hours

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm

Location

4005 West Riverside Drive ste 102, Burbank CA 91505

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Olive & Thyme

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Hoppin' Chicken - REBUILDING

No reviews yet

Our chicken is always fresh, never frozen! We handbread every piece of chicken in-house using our own seasoning blend. If you want your chicken spicy, just ask and we'll add the heat!

Hoppin' Chicken & Burgers N' Smiles

No reviews yet

Hoppin' Chicken serves fresh, never frozen chicken hand-breaded in our own seasoning blend and cooked to order.
Burgers N' Smiles is currently serving inside Hoppin' Chicken Fri & Sat 4pm-8pm.

Red Maple Cafe

No reviews yet

Red Maple Cafe currently serves our full menu Tuesday-Sunday 9am-3pm. Closed Mondays.

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Tacos 1986 Burbank

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston