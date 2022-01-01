Go
Tacos 1986 Pasadena image

Tacos 1986 Pasadena

Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

20 Union Street #140

Pasadena, CA 91103

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Adobada Quesadilla$4.50
5" Handmade corn tortilla, melted cheese, marinated pork, onion, cilantro, guacamole and mild salsa morita.
Asada Taco$3.50
5" Handmade corn tortilla, grilled beef, onion, cilantro, guacamole and mild salsa ranchera.
Adobada Taco$3.50
5" Handmade corn tortilla, marinated pork, onion, cilantro, guacamole and mild salsa morita.
Pollo Quesadilla$4.50
5" Handmade corn tortilla, melted cheese, grilled chicken, onion, cilantro, guacamole and mild salsa ranchera.
La Verde$0.50
Made with Fresh Tomatilllo, Chile Serrrano, Garlic and Cilantro. Gluten Free
Mushroom Quesadilla$4.50
5" Handmade corn tortilla, melted cheese, sauteed mushroom, onion, cilantro, guacamole and mild salsa ranchera.
Asada Quesadilla$4.50
5" Handmade corn tortilla, melted cheese, grilled beef, onion, cilantro, guacamole and mild salsa ranchera.
Mushroom Taco$3.50
5" Handmade corn tortilla, sauteed mushroom, onion, cilantro, guacamole and mild salsa ranchera.
Pollo Taco$3.50
5" Handmade corn tortilla, grilled chicken, onion, cilantro, guacamole and mild salsa ranchera.
Taco Platter$42.00
1-lb of Proteins. Mix and match between Carne Asada, Pollo Asado, Adobada and Mushrooms. 12 Hand-made Corn Tortillas, Onions, Cilantro, Guacamole, Salsa Ranchera, Salsa Verde, Beans, Limes, Radishes and Cucumbers.
See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm

Location

20 Union Street #140, Pasadena CA 91103

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Der Wolf

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bodegon Nº 69

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

U Street Pizza

No reviews yet

restaurateur Marie Petulla and Executive Chef Chris Keyser. Petulla and Keyser, who is originally from upstate New York, will be bringing their spin on New York-style pizza along with small seasonal dishes like fried squash blossom saltimbocca, salads, sides and soft serve to LA’s culinary scene through the lens of Union's ethos and made with high-quality, market-driven ingredients.

The Blind Donkey Pasadena

No reviews yet

Whiskey. Other things too.

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Tacos 1986 Pasadena

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston