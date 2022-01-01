Go
Tacos 1986 Westwood

The Best Tacos in LA

10874 Kinross Avenue

Pollo Taco$3.50
5" Handmade corn tortilla, grilled chicken, onion, cilantro, guacamole and mild salsa ranchera.
Adobada Taco$3.50
5" Handmade corn tortilla, marinated pork, onion, cilantro, guacamole and mild salsa morita.
Asada Taco$3.50
5" Handmade corn tortilla, grilled beef, onion, cilantro, guacamole and mild salsa ranchera.
Asada Vampiro$5.00
5" Handmade corn tostada, melted cheese, grilled beef, onion, cilantro, guacamole and mild salsa ranchera topped with handmade corn tostada.
Taco Platter$42.00
1-lb of Proteins. Mix and match between Carne Asada, Pollo Asado, Adobada and Mushrooms. 12 Hand-made Corn Tortillas, Onions, Cilantro, Guacamole, Salsa Ranchera, Salsa Verde, Beans, Limes, Radishes and Cucumbers.
Adobada Quesadilla$4.50
5" Handmade corn tortilla, melted cheese, marinated pork, onion, cilantro, guacamole and mild salsa morita.
Asada Quesadilla$4.50
5" Handmade corn tortilla, melted cheese, grilled beef, onion, cilantro, guacamole and mild salsa ranchera.
Mushroom Taco$3.50
5" Handmade corn tortilla, sauteed mushroom, onion, cilantro, guacamole and mild salsa ranchera.
Pollo Quesadilla$4.50
5" Handmade corn tortilla, melted cheese, grilled chicken, onion, cilantro, guacamole and mild salsa ranchera.
Horchata$3.50
16 oz fresh horchata
10874 Kinross Avenue

Los Angeles CA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
