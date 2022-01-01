Go
Tacos A Go Go

Your Local Taco Dealer!

TACOS

3704 Main st • $

Avg 4.5 (5674 reviews)

Popular Items

Breakfast Taco.$2.99
Our award-winning breakfast taco. Choose 2 toppings scrambled with eggs on your choice of tortilla.
Pollo Guisado.$2.99
"A taco you must eat before you die" - Texas Monthly. Shredded chicken simmered in a garlic, tomato, serrano pepper sauce topped with onions, cilantro and queso fresco
Chips & Queso Blanco.$5.99
Chips with our house-made blend of white cheeses
Pastor Taco.$3.99
Sliced pork fajita in an ancho-morita chili sauce simmered with onions & pineapple topped with cilantro, onion & queso fresco
Brisket Taco.$5.99
Smoked brisket topped with chipotle slaw, pickled jalapenos, red onion, cilantro & Mex-Tex barbecue sauce
Grilled Chicken Taco.$3.29
Marinated chicken fajita seared with onions & peppers, topped with shredded jack cheese, fresh guacamole, lettuce, scallions & pico de gallo
Grilled Shrimp Taco.$4.99
Seasoned with spices, topped with sliced avocado, citrus cabbage, pico de gallo, scallions & queso fresco
Grilled Beef Taco.$4.99
Beef fajita grilled with onions & peppers served with shredded jack cheese, lettuce, chipotle crema & pico de gallo
Tater Taco.$3.99
Tater Tots topped with black beans, queso, salsa roja, pickled jalapenos, pico de gallo, fresh cilantro & sour cream. Goodbye hangover.
Barbacoa Taco.$5.29
"A taco you must eat before you die" - Texas Monthly. Hildago-style, slow cooked lamb barbacoa pulled off the bone topped with onions, cilantro and queso fresco
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Takeout

Location

3704 Main st

Houston TX

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
