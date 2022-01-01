Go
Tacos A Go Go OAK FOREST

Your local taco dealer!

3401 W Tc Jester Blvd

Popular Items

Brisket Taco.$4.99
Smoked brisket topped with chipotle slaw, pickled jalapenos, red onion, cilantro & Mex-Tex barbecue sauce
Tater Taco.$3.99
Tater Tots topped with black beans, queso, salsa roja, pickled jalapenos, pico de gallo, fresh cilantro & sour cream. Goodbye hangover.
Grilled Beef Taco.$4.59
Beef fajita grilled with onions & peppers served with shredded jack cheese, lettuce, chipotle crema & pico de gallo
Chips & Queso Blanco.$4.89
Chips with our house-made blend of white cheeses
Pastor Taco.$3.79
Sliced pork fajita in an ancho-morita chili sauce simmered with onions & pineapple topped with cilantro, onion & queso fresco
Barbacoa Taco.$4.99
"A taco you must eat before you die" - Texas Monthly. Hildago-style, slow cooked lamb barbacoa pulled off the bone topped with onions, cilantro and queso fresco
Grilled Shrimp Taco.$4.69
Seasoned with spices, topped with sliced avocado, citrus cabbage, pico de gallo, scallions & queso fresco
Pollo Guisado.$2.99
"A taco you must eat before you die" - Texas Monthly. Shredded chicken simmered in a garlic, tomato, serrano pepper sauce topped with onions, cilantro and queso fresco
Breakfast Taco.$2.89
Our award-winning breakfast taco. Choose 2 toppings scrambled with eggs on your choice of tortilla.
Grilled Chicken Taco.$3.29
Marinated chicken fajita seared with onions & peppers, topped with shredded jack cheese, fresh guacamole, lettuce, scallions & pico de gallo
Location

3401 W Tc Jester Blvd

Houston TX

Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
