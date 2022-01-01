Go
Toast

Tacos by the Trax

Come in and enjoy!

TACOS

200 E Caroline St • $$

Avg 4.5 (15 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

TV

Location

200 E Caroline St

Trinity TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Riverway Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

In a speck of a town sits a local favorite, Riverway Bar & Grill, the home for live music and entertainment in Trinity, Texas. The Bar & Grill named after the vast Trinity river proudly offers a menu featuring delicious Riverway Burgers, Chicken Quesadillas, Salads and many more of your favorites. With weekly events and live music, see why Riverway Bar & Grill is place for all to enjoy a vast selection of wines, beers, good company, and friendly service.

Bullet Grill House

No reviews yet

Bullet Grill House is a family restaurant in the heart of Point Blank, Texas. We have great food, fun atmosphere and a great selection of beer and wine.
Looking forward to hosting you soon!

Rodeo Food Truck

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Lake Area Tex Mex

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston