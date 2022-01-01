Tacos by the Trax

Riverway Bar & Grill

In a speck of a town sits a local favorite, Riverway Bar & Grill, the home for live music and entertainment in Trinity, Texas. The Bar & Grill named after the vast Trinity river proudly offers a menu featuring delicious Riverway Burgers, Chicken Quesadillas, Salads and many more of your favorites. With weekly events and live music, see why Riverway Bar & Grill is place for all to enjoy a vast selection of wines, beers, good company, and friendly service.

