TACOSHOP
Open today 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM
No reviews yet
5 Court House South Dennis Road
Cape May Court House, NJ 08210
Menu
Popular Items
House made corn chips, Oaxacan beans, queso fundido, pico de gallo, guacamole, crema, pickled jalapeños.
Two half corn on the cob topped with cotija cheese, chipotle mayo, cilantro, crispy quinoa, our sweet & salty Muerto salt blend. Vegetarian, Gluten Free, Nut Free.
Crispy, starchy, creamy yucca. Served with a side of lime aioli. Vegan, Gluten-Free, Nut Free.
Roasted corn & poblanos, tomato, cheese blend, pico de gallo, sour cream
8oz of warm, melted cheese recipe with a kick, served with house-made corn chips. Vegetarian, Gluten Free, Nut Free.
8oz of perfectly ripe Hass avocados mashed, served with house-made corn chips. Vegan, Gluten Free, Nut Free.
House-made crispy corn tortilla shells, filled with our chef-blend ground beef, topped with shredded cheddar and romaine, and fresh pico de gallo. Gluten Free, Nut Free. | | *Please be aware that tacos are always better consumed at the store as they maintain the quality and temperature. THE CHEF.
Slow-braised pork, Oaxacan cheese blend, onions, cilantro, in corn tortillas, served with delicious Birria broth for dipping. | Gluten Free, Nut Free. | | *Please be aware that tacos are always better consumed at the store as they maintain the quality and temperature. THE CHEF.
Grilled mahi with guacamole, pickled slaw, pico de gallo, queso fresco, chipotle crema, and cilantro, served in flour tortillas. | Pescatarian, Nut Free. Add note "gluten free" for GF.
Two flour tortilla tacos filled with tempura style crispy tofu, guacamole, roasted corn salsa, salsa roja, pickled red onion, cilantro and sprinkled with Smart Seasoning superfood salt. | Vegan, Nut Free, Dairy Free. Add note "gluten free" for GF corn tortilla | | *Please be aware that tacos are always better consumed at the store as they maintain the quality and temperature. THE CHEF.
Two home-made corn tortilla tacos filled with crispy and tangy buttermilk double dip fried chicken, pickled slaw, queso fresco, special sauce, scallions and cilantro. | Nut Free. Gluten Free. | | *Please be aware that tacos are always better consumed at the store as they maintain the quality and temperature. THE CHEF.
PARTY SNACKS
Our crispy corn flake encrusted chicken tenders tossed in our | “Holy Camoly” hot sauce and topped with queso fresco, cilantro, lime | | Gluten Free, Nut Free
House made and fried tortilla chips topped with guacamole, creamy beans, pickled jalapeños, pico de gallo, queso fundido, crema, cilantro and choose your protein if you wish... | | Could Be done Vegetarian and is Gluten Free and Nut Free
DO IT YOURSELF TACOS DIY
Our DIY TACOS includes a pint of marinated grilled chicken, a 10 pack of our house made corn tortillas, pico de gallo, guacamole, queso fresco (Mexican cheese), limes and both of our hot sauces "Chimi Chimi and Holy Camoly". Feel free to preorder anytime for your "Sunday Football Party". Create a true Mexican Fiesta experience adding some of our sides and snacks. | | Makes 6 - 8 Tacos | | GF, Nut Free
TACOPACK PROMO
House-made crispy corn tortilla shells, filled with our chef-blend ground beef, topped with shredded cheddar and romaine, and fresh pico de gallo. | | Gluten Free, Nut Free.
Home-made corn tortilla tacos filled with crispy and tangy buttermilk double dip fried chicken, pickled slaw, queso fresco, special sauce, scallions and cilantro. | | Nut Free. GF.
MINI BURROS BURRITOS
Smaller version of our monster burro at a more affordable price to mix and match. Grilled marinated chicken breast, Oaxacan black beans, collard greens, queso, our special secret sauce, cilantro. | | Nut Free. All burros are made with flour tortillas only; No gluten free substitutions.
Smaller version of our monster burro at a more affordable price to mix and match. Braised beef, grilled onion, rice, roasted tomatoes and poblanos, Oaxaca cheese blend, salsa verde. | | Nut Free. All burros are made with flour tortillas only; No gluten free substitutions.
SOMETHING SWEET
Twenty pieces pack of fresh made to order crispy churros tossed in cinnamon sugar. | Choose your sauce (Nutella - Dulce de Leche or Both) | Nut Free.
2 PM TIL 5 PM COMBO PROMO
ANTOJITOS
House made corn chips, Oaxacan beans, queso fundido, pico de gallo, guacamole, crema, pickled jalapeños.
Two half corn on the cob topped with cotija cheese, chipotle mayo, cilantro, crispy quinoa, our sweet & salty Muerto salt blend. Vegetarian, Gluten Free, Nut Free.
Crispy, starchy, creamy yucca. Served with a side of lime aioli. Vegan, Gluten-Free, Nut Free.
Caramelized ripe, sweet plantains, served with queso crumble, crema, and cilantro. Vegan, Gluten Free, Nut Free.
Shrimp ceviche style: Cooked shrimp, avocado, jalapeños, bell peppers, red onion, tomato, shredded romaine, cilantro, aji amarillo-mango emulsion. Pescatarian, Gluten Free, Nut Free.
Roasted corn & poblanos, tomato, cheese blend, pico de gallo, sour cream
SNACKS SIDES
8oz of perfectly ripe tomatoes, chilis, onions, cilantro. Served with house-made corn chips. Vegan, Gluten Free, Nut Free.
8oz of our made from scratch creamy and delicious black beans, served with queso fresco and chips. Vegetarian, Gluten Free, Nut Free.
12oz of a must-have with any meal, our rice is brown and our beans delicious, served with pico de gallo & cilantro. Vegan, Gluten Free, Nut Free.
8oz of warm, melted cheese recipe with a kick, served with house-made corn chips. Vegetarian, Gluten Free, Nut Free.
8oz of perfectly ripe Hass avocados mashed, served with house-made corn chips. Vegan, Gluten Free, Nut Free.
SPECIAL EDITION
Crispy flour tortilla rolled up taquitos filled with | grilled chicken and cheddar cheese topped with cheese sauce, | sour cream and our salsa verde. | Choose from our (3) PACK OR (6) PACK. | | Gluten Free, Nut Free.
Fresh locally caught cooked tuna salad, spicy cream cheese crema, melted cheddar, served on a flour tortilla | | Pescatarian, Nut Free
Ramen noodles soaking in our pork-beef birria broth served with radishes, green cabbage, cilantro, soft boiled egg and your choice of protein | | Nut Free
EMPANADAS
Two Argentinean Style flaky turnovers stuffed with roasted chicken, caramelized onions, blue cheese cheddar blend, buffalo sauce. Nut Free.
Two Argentinean Style flaky turnovers stuffed stuffed with ground beef, hard boiled egg, bell peppers, onions, olives. Nut Free.
Two Argentinean Style flaky turnovers stuffed creamy beans and cheese. Nut Free, Vegetarian
TACOS
House-made crispy corn tortilla shells, filled with our chef-blend ground beef, topped with shredded cheddar and romaine, and fresh pico de gallo. Gluten Free, Nut Free. | | *Please be aware that tacos are always better consumed at the store as they maintain the quality and temperature. THE CHEF.
House made corn tortilla, braised beef in adobo broth, served with onions, cilantro and radishes | Gluten Free, Nut Free. | | *Please be aware that tacos are always better consumed at the store as they maintain the quality and temperature. THE CHEF.
Slow-braised pork, Oaxacan cheese blend, onions, cilantro, in corn tortillas, served with delicious Birria broth for dipping. | Gluten Free, Nut Free. | | *Please be aware that tacos are always better consumed at the store as they maintain the quality and temperature. THE CHEF.
Two fajita style tacos with Blackened shrimp, roasted pepper, grilled onions, cheddar cheese, cilantro served on flour tortillas. | Pescatarian. Nut Free. | | *Please be aware that tacos are always better consumed at the store as they maintain the quality and temperature. THE CHEF.
Grilled mahi with guacamole, pickled slaw, pico de gallo, queso fresco, chipotle crema, and cilantro, served in flour tortillas. | Pescatarian, Nut Free. Add note "gluten free" for GF.
Two flour tortilla tacos filled with tempura style crispy tofu, guacamole, roasted corn salsa, salsa roja, pickled red onion, cilantro and sprinkled with Smart Seasoning superfood salt. | Vegan, Nut Free, Dairy Free. Add note "gluten free" for GF corn tortilla | | *Please be aware that tacos are always better consumed at the store as they maintain the quality and temperature. THE CHEF.
Two home-made corn tortilla tacos filled with crispy and tangy buttermilk double dip fried chicken, pickled slaw, queso fresco, special sauce, scallions and cilantro. | Nut Free. Gluten Free. | | *Please be aware that tacos are always better consumed at the store as they maintain the quality and temperature. THE CHEF.
BURROS
Grilled marinated chicken breast, Oaxacan black beans, collard greens, queso, our special secret sauce, cilantro. | Nut Free. All burros are made with flour tortillas only; No gluten free substitutions.
Slow cooked beef, roasted peppers and tomatoes, grilled onions, Oaxacan beans, Mexican cheese mix, salsa roja. | Nut Free. All burros are made with flour tortillas only; No gluten free substitutions.
Oaxacan black beans and cheese, roasted tomato and poblanos, topped with enchilada sauce and cheese. | Vegetarian. Nut Free. All burros are made with flour tortillas only; No gluten free substitutions. For vegan, add note: Vegan.
MEALS
Choose from tuna poke or shrimp ceviche (cooked). Pickled red onions, coconut rice, avocado, cucumber, sesame seeds, cilantro, crispy corn tortilla strips. | Contains seeds. Pescatarian. For Gluten Free, select Spicy Mayo as your sauce.
Romaine, avocado, cherry tomato, cucumber, pickled beets, queso fresco, pumpkin seeds, crispy corn tortilla strips, rancho dressing. | Contains seeds. Gluten Free. | Add note "vegan" for vegan, and select tofu. | For pescatarian, select fish.
Four crispy rolled corn tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, cheese ,poblanos peppers , topped with beans, lettuce, queso fresco, salsa verde and pico. Gluten Free
Our Rice Bowl is a protein loaded good for you menu item. Mexican rice, Oaxacan beans, pico de gallo, fried plantains, collard greens, roasted peppers and tomatoes, corn, avocado, pickle jalapeños. Not enough for you, add more protein to it such as grilled chicken, grilled Mahi, crispy tofu, beef or our "Birria Style" braised pork | | Nut Free, Gluten Free | Vegan if selected tofu. | Pescatarian if selected fish.
THE KIDDO BOX
Flour tortilla, shredded cheddar cheese, served with corn chips and pineapple. | Choose from only cheese (vegetarian) or add chicken (chicken and cheese). | | All our quesadillas are prepared with flour tortillas, no substitutions.
Flour tortilla, rice and beans, cheddar cheese, served with corn chips and chewy pineapple. | Choose from vegetarian (rice, beans and cheese) or add chicken (chicken, rice, beans and cheese), or beef (ground beef, rice, beans and cheese). | | All kids Burritos are prepared only with flour tortilla, no substitution.
Hard shell corn tortillas, cheddar cheese, served with corn chips and pineapple. | Gluten-Free, Nut-free
SOMETHING SWEET
Two Argentinean Style Empanadas, flaky crispy dough stuffed with Nutella and fresh strawberries.\nVegetarian
Traditional recipe of flan "sweet egg custard" and served with a side of our favorite "Dulce de Leche"
Crispy fried dough dusted with cinnamon sugar and your choice of dipping sauce. | Vegetarian, Nut Free
SMOOTHIES BOWLS
16oz Smoothie made with almond milk, banana, peanut butter, local honey, smart seasoning
16oz Smoothie made with mango, banana, dragon fruit, orange juice
16oz Smoothie bowl made with organic Acai and banana smoothie blend, granola, peanut butter, strawberries,blueberries, bananas, coco nibs.
AGUAS
12oz of our all natural made from fresh fruit and natural sweeteners (agave)
12oz of our all natural made from fresh fruit and natural sweeteners (agave)
12oz of our all natural made from fresh fruit and natural sweeteners (agave)
12oz of our all natural made from fresh fruit and natural sweeteners (agave)
BEVERAGES
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Location
5 Court House South Dennis Road, Cape May Court House NJ 08210
Gallery
