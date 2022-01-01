Go
Tacotarian

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

1130 S. Casino Center Blvd • $

Avg 4.5 (286 reviews)

Popular Items

Cali Burrito$11.99
Flour tortilla , stuffed with fries, choice of "meat", refried beans, nacho cheese, lettuce, guac, pico, crema and salsa Morita. served with a small salad , side of rice and black beans
Barbacoa Taco$2.75
Corn tortilla , chili-braised jackfruit, onion, cilantro
Baja Taco$3.75
Flour tortilla , fried beer-battered avocado, cilantro-lime slaw, guac, pico, salsa Morita
Carne Asada Taco$2.75
Corn tortilla, seitan asada, with guacamole and pico
Takis Elote$5.50
"Street-style" corn on the cob with chili-lime mayo, takis, queso fresco, cilantro
Chicken Milanesa$3.75
Flour tortilla, breaded crispy Gardein , lettuce, chili-lime mayo, pico, queso fresco
Dorado Taco$2.25
Deep fried corn tortilla, mashed potato, cheddar, lettuce, pico, crema
Taco Platter$11.99
Choice of 3 tacos with a side of rice and beans
Al Pastor Taco$2.75
Corn tortilla , seitan, avocado crema, pineapple, pico and salsa Morita
Mushroom Asada Taco$2.75
Corn tortilla , portobello, chili powder, onion, cilantro
Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1130 S. Casino Center Blvd

Las Vegas NV

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
