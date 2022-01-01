Go
Toast

Tacotarian

Come in and enjoy the largest selection of vegan tacos in the universe! We use all plant-based ingredients to bring you authentic tastes of Mexico City. Wash your food down with a cold beer or one of our refreshing margaritas!

FRENCH FRIES

6135 South Fort Apache Road, • $

Avg 5 (18 reviews)

Popular Items

Carne Asada Taco$2.75
Corn tortilla, seitan asada, with guacamole and pico
Gabacho Taco🌮$3.25
Crunchy corn shell , seasoned Beyond beef, lettuce, cheddar, crema and pico
Al Pastor Taco$2.75
Corn tortilla , Achiote marinated seitan, avocado crema, pineapple, pico and salsa Morita
Dorado Taco$2.25
Deep fried corn tortilla, mashed potato, cheddar, lettuce, pico, crema
Baja Taco$3.75
Flour tortilla , fried beer-battered avocado, cilantro-lime slaw, guac, pico, salsa Morita
Rice$2.99
Taco Platter$11.99
Choice of 3 tacos with a side of rice and beans
Barbacoa Taco$2.75
Corn tortilla , chili-braised jackfruit, onion, cilantro
Chicken Milanesa$3.25
Flour tortilla, breaded crispy Gardein , lettuce, chili-lime mayo, pico, queso fresco
Cali Burrito$11.99
Flour tortilla , stuffed with fries, choice of "meat", refried beans, nacho cheese, lettuce, guac, pico, crema and salsa Morita. served with a small salad , side of rice and black beans
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

6135 South Fort Apache Road,

Las Vegas NV

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

DW Bistro

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Toast Society

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Munch Box

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!
Serving Breakfast And Lunch All Day

Stephano's Greek and Mediterranean

No reviews yet

Stephano's Southwest Location!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston