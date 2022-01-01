Go
Taco Verde

Vegan tex mex

10611 Research Blvd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Beef Taco$2.99
ground beef, lettuce, pico de gallo, roja salsa
QUESO + Chips$4.99
SALSA + Chips$3.99
Bean + Cheese Taco$2.99
refried pinto beans, queso, roja salsa
Loaded Queso$6.99
Queso, ground beef, pick de gallo, pickled onions, pickled jalapeños
Burrito Supreme$4.99
ground beef, refried pinto beans, queso, pico de gallo, rice, lime crema, roja salsa
Beef Taco Supreme$3.99
ground beef, queso, lettuce, pico de gallo, crema, roja salsa
El Diablo Tostada$5.25
Refried beans, ground beef, rainbow slaw, lime crema, creamy habanero. 100% vegan
Strawberry Lemonade$2.99
House-made strawberry lemonade served in a sealed 16 ounce bottle
Spicy Chicken Taco$4.99
chicken tinga, jalapeno slaw, crema, salsa verde
Location

10611 Research Blvd

Austin TX

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
