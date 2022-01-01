Go
TacoVision

Equally inspired by Mexico City street food and NYC spirit, TacoVision channels the transcendent power of tacos and small batch mezcal in the heart of Midtown East. Brought to you by the team behind Crave Fishbar, we invite you to celebrate the good times from our first floor taco counter up through our second floor agave bar and private garden. Offering everything from vegan tacos to all-time classics like al pastor and adobo rubbed rotisserie chicken, we use the best local and ethically-sourced ingredients to fill our home-pressed heirloom blue corn tortillas. From fast-casual lunch to happy hour to late night margaritas, all roads lead to taco.

TACOS • TAPAS

244 E 53rd St • $$

Avg 4.3 (591 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Shawarma Taco$4.50
chicken thigh, jalapeño tahini, israeli pickles (contains: garlic, sesame, onion)
Al Pastor Taco$4.00
duroc pork shoulder, roasted pineapple, chipotle, onion (contains: garlic, onion, cilantro)
Carne Asada$6.00
grass fed tri-tip steak, de arbol salsa, avocado salsa, onion, cilantro
Crispy Brussel Sprouts Taco$3.75
poblano pepper, banna pepper, sunflower seed salsa (contains: garlic, onion, cilantro, sunflower seeds)
Mexican Street Corn$6.00
aioli, meyer lemon, queso fresco, chipotle morita
Chips and Guacamole$12.00
cilantro lime puree, serrano chile, heirloom blue corn chips (contains: garlic, cilantro, chili)
Rice & Beans$5.00
queso cotija
Breakfast Taco$4.00
housemade chicken chorizo, local cage free egg, queso (contains: egg, garlic, onion, cilantro)
Spicy Shrimp Taco$5.25
calabrian chile, shaved garlic, shredded cabbage, aioli
Baja Crispy Cod Taco$5.00
crispy alaskan cod, avocado, cabbage, scallion, chipotle crema (contains: white fish, garlic, dairy)
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

244 E 53rd St

New York NY

Sunday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
