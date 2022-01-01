Equally inspired by Mexico City street food and NYC spirit, TacoVision channels the transcendent power of tacos and small batch mezcal in the heart of Midtown East. Brought to you by the team behind Crave Fishbar, we invite you to celebrate the good times from our first floor taco counter up through our second floor agave bar and private garden. Offering everything from vegan tacos to all-time classics like al pastor and adobo rubbed rotisserie chicken, we use the best local and ethically-sourced ingredients to fill our home-pressed heirloom blue corn tortillas. From fast-casual lunch to happy hour to late night margaritas, all roads lead to taco.



TACOS • TAPAS

244 E 53rd St • $$