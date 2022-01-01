Go
530 Blair Blvd

Popular Items

OLD E$4.25
Seasoned Oregon Grass-Fed Knee Deep Ground Beef with Tillamook Cheddar Cheese, Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, Housemade Crema & Molcajete Salsa in a Hard Shell Taco
ASADA$4.75
Smoked Pacific Northwest Steak with Onion, Cilantro, Arbol Chili Oil & Guacamole
PESCADO$4.25
Crispy Line-Caught Pacific True Cod with Onions, Cilantro, Cabbage, Radish & Housemade Crema
CARNITAS$4.25
Smoked Crispy Carlton Farms Pork with Onions, Cilantro, Serrano Chiles, Jicama, Orange & Housemade Crema
BEAN AND CHEESE$3.50
Coconut-Braised Organic Oregon Black Beans with Queso Oaxaca, Pickled Onion & Cilantro
HERBIVORE SPECIAL$5.25
Organic Coconut-Serrano Braised Collards with coconut black beans, avocado, pickled onion, and tomatillo pico.
MUSHROOM$3.75
Crispy Marinated Cremini Mushrooms with Ginger, Lime, Mint, Cabbage & Serrano Chile
MOLE VERDE$4.25
Braised Northwest Natural Chicken with Onions, Cilantro, Roasted Chiles & Queso Cotija
CHICKEN$4.25
Dry Ribbed Northwest Natural Chicken with Onion, Cilantro, Avocado, Pickled Onions & Carrots, Arugula & Housemade Crema
SHRIMP$5.50
Wild-Caught Gulf Prawns Sautéed in Chipotle Butter with Pico De Gallo, Cabbage & Roasted Poblano Crema
Location

Eugene OR

Sunday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
