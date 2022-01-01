Go
Tacovore

Tacos, Margaritas and more with a Pacific Northwest twist.

TACOS

3707 NE Fremont St • $

Avg 4.5 (10 reviews)

###NEXT PLATE###
Please use this button if you need us to separate tacos by person or box
SIDE - SALSA$2.50
4 oz portion of our house salsa
LG GUAC$5.00
4 oz (large) portion of our guacamole
LG CHIPS$2.50
Large size of our fresh housemade corn tortilla chips. Please note- these are chips only; no salsa or guacamole is included
Ground Breaker IPA (Gluten Free) 6% Can$5.50
16 oz can
Kids Bowl$4.00
Green Rice, Black Beans with Lettuce & Avocado on the side.
CHIPS & GUAC$7.00
Fresh housemade corn tortilla chips with our fresh guacamole
QUESO & CHIPS$8.00
Made from scratch Queso dip topped with Pickled Jalapenos, fresh Pico de Gallo and served with chips.
Great Notion Space Paint DIPA$8.00
Symbiosis Hard Kombucha 5%$6.00
Intimate
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Bike Parking
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3707 NE Fremont St

Portland OR

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
