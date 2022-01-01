Go
Delivering premium sushi rolls made with the finest ingredients from the brilliant mind of Chef Kitkat Austria.

SUSHI

615 N Western Ave • $$

Avg 4.9 (46 reviews)

Popular Items

Lety B Roll$19.00
Our company favorite: delicate yellowtail and avocado sashimi over a mildly spicy yellowtail roll. Topped with panko tempura flakes and a hint of white truffle hot sauce to blow your mind. 8 pcs served in soy paper.
Rainbow Toro Roll$20.00
The most decadent way to enjoy a rainbow roll: divine slices of chutoro sashimi, yellowtail toro, salmon toro, and kanikama. Finished with cucumber, avocado, and crispy fried beets. 8 pcs served in seaweed.
Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice$16.00
Crispy rice with spicy tuna and jalapeno. 4 pcs
Almost Famous Roll$19.00
A baked salmon roll topped with marinated tuna sashimi and shiso ohba leaves. Zhushed up with a wasabi cream sauce, tempura flakes, and crispy potato strings. Yes, that is how to spell "zhush." 8 pcs served in soy paper.
Sunomono$7.00
Cucumber and seaweed salad lightly dressed in a sweet vinegar amasu.
Chirashi$18.00
Classics never fail: fresh sashimi over a bed of perfect sushi rice (tuna, salmon, ikura, tamago, octopus).
Frankenstein's Monster Roll$24.00
This is scary good. Panko shrimp tempura, eel, kanikama, spicy tuna, and cucumber inside then topped with avocado, masago, serrano, and tempura flakes. 10 pcs served in soy paper.
Tango Roll$19.50
Break out of your rut and try something a little different: a spicy octopus roll topped with spicy tuna sashimi and balanced with a sweet eel sauce. 8 pcs served in seaweed paper.
Revelation Roll$19.50
Baked scallops smothered in garlic aioli served atop seared salmon on a mildly spicy California roll. 8 pcs served in soy paper.
Tuna Kani Roll$19.50
A crunchy cucumber and avocado roll topped with tuna sashimi, followed by creamy garlic baked crab. 8 pcs served in seaweed paper.
615 N Western Ave

Los Angeles CA

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
