Taft's Ale House

Now accepting online orders! ID required on site for all purchases of beer and wine.

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1429 Race St • $$

Avg 4.5 (557 reviews)

Popular Items

Tri Tip Tacos$15.00
Cherrywood Amber braised Tri Tip Steak· refried black beans · pico de gallo · cilantro · taco cheese · cumin sour cream
B/C Sandwich$16.50
Ale House Sandwich$16.50
Shaved Tri Tip - Red Ranch - Bleu Cheese - Crispy Ale House Onions
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Live Music
Cozy
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

1429 Race St

Cincinnati OH

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

