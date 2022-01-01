Taft’s Brewpourium

Go
Cheers to New Haven Style Apizza & delicious, award winning Taft's Brewing Co. beers!!

4831 Spring Grove Avenue

Popular Items

Greek$9.00
Romaine, feta, olive, cucumber, red pepper, onion & garbanzo beans
House$9.00
Romaine, croutons, cabbage, carrot & cherry tomatoes
16'' Margherita Apizza$21.50
Imported crushed Italian tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, evoo, basil after bake
16" Tomato Pie with Mozzarella$16.00
Imported crushes Italian tomatoes, mozzarella, light pecorino, garlic, evoo
Loaded Tots$9.00
Tater tots, Gavel Banger beer cheese, bacon, jalapenos, green onion, sour cream
16" Roebling Apizza$22.50
Original Tomato Pie with mozzarella, pepperoni, homemade meatballs, ricotta, garlic, pecorino & parmesan
10" Tomato Pie with Mozzarella$10.50
Imported cruched Italian tomatoes, mozzarella, light pecorino, garlic, evoo
Knots$8.00
Our 48 hour fermented apizza dough, garlic oil, parmesan, served with marinara & Gavel Banger beer cheese
16" The Original Tomato Apizza$15.00
Imported crushed Italian tomatoes, pecorino, garlic, evoo
Caesar$8.00
Romaine, croutons, Parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing
Location

4831 Spring Grove Avenue

Cincinnati OH

Sunday12:00 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
