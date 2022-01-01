Taft’s Brewpourium
Cheers to New Haven Style Apizza & delicious, award winning Taft's Brewing Co. beers!!
4831 Spring Grove Avenue
Popular Items
Location
4831 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati OH
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Listing Loon: Wine Shop & Bar
Wine + Sake + Cocktails + Original Music
Morsel & Nosh
We're pleased to cheese you!
Sidewinder Coffee
Come in and enjoy!
Cantina Agave
Bar with a focus on Tequila, Mezcal and everything agave spirits serving Latin inspired grub.